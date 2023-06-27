CWI announce new Caribbean broadcast partnership with RUSH Sports

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a new two-year Caribbean broadcast rights agreement with RUSH Sports for the live coverage of all West Indies Men’s and Women’s international matches played at home.

The new exciting two-year partnership will allow for fans to watch the live broadcast via RUSH Sports cable channels which are also available exclusively live through the Flow Sports and Sportsmax apps. The partnership commences with the West Indies Women vs Ireland Women CG United One Day International (ODI) Series and West Indies T20 International (T20I) Series starting on Monday 26 June and running until Friday 7 July. This will be the first-ever live broadcast of a West Indies Women’s Home Series in the Caribbean.

The first West Indies Men’s Series broadcast starts on 12 July with the 1st Test between West Indies and India. The full Series comprising two Tests, three CG United ODIs and five T20Is will all be shown live with RUSH Sports.

RUSH Sports will also have rights to feature Men’s and Women’s West Indies ‘A’ team matches, West Indies Rising Stars Under 19s matches and also the Men’s domestic West Indies Championship matches throughout the agreement.

CWI’s CEO Johnny Grave welcomed the new agreement. He said: “We are delighted to again partner with RUSH Sports to bring live coverage of all West Indies Men’s and Women’s International Home matches to our fans around the region. This new partnership with RUSH Sports gives fans the opportunity to watch high quality broadcasts of West Indies home matches plus for the first time West Indies Championship red ball regional matches live on TV and on mobile devices.”

Michael Look Tong, General Manager, CPSL said: “Our new multi-year agreement with Cricket West Indies provides fans the opportunity to enjoy the West Indies Home Series and the West Indies Championship on RUSH Sports across the widest multi-platform distribution ever in the Caribbean. Fans can enjoy their favourite team at home or on the go on RUSH Sports and we are so pleased to have Windies Cricket join our family of the most loved sports and general entertainment brands.”

MATCH SCHEDULES

West Indies Women v Ireland Women

(All matches played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia)

CG United ODI Series:

Monday 26 June: 1st CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Wednesday 28 June: 2nd CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Saturday 1 July: 3rd CG United ODI – 3pm (2pm Jamaica Time)

T20 International Series:

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20I

Thursday 6 July: 2nd T20I

Saturday 8 July: 3rd T20I

All matches start at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (4pm Jamaica Time)

West Indies Men v India Men

Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

• Both Test Matches start at 10am (9am Jamaica)

​

CG United ODIs

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• All ODI matches start at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

• All T20I matches start at 10:30am (09:30am Jamaica)

