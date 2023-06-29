Hope defends Holder after super-over shambles

WEST INDIES captain Shai Hope has defended his decision to give all-rounder Jason Holder the super-over, amid criticism of team tactics during his side’s shock defeat to the Netherlands in the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Monday.

After scores were tied at 374 in the Group A contest at the Takashinga Sports Club, the experienced Holder was on the receiving end of a hiding from Logan van Beek, the 31-year-old seamer sending down a poor over, which yielded 30 runs.

Van Beek then took the ball to lead the Dutch side’s defence of the total, inflicting West Indies with a second straight defeat following their loss to Zimbabwe last weekend.

“Hindsight is the best sight. Jason could’ve come and bowled the best over, bowled a maiden and we won the game,” Hope told reporters on Tuesday.

