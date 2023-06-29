West Indies name squad for Test camp ahead of India Series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men’s Selection Panel today named the squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Series against India in the Caribbean.

Jayden Seales will return to West Indies training following his rehabilitation. The fast bowler last played for West Indies in the first Test at the Perth Stadium, last December. He had knee surgery in December and has subsequently been working on a rehabilitation programme overseen by the CWI Medical Team.

The training squad includes several players who are uncapped at the Test level – including batsmen Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, and Kirk McKenzie; as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan, and Jair McAllister.

The camp will be held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua with training starting on Friday June 29. The squad for the opening Test will be named at a later date and will travel to Dominica on Sunday 9 July.

The Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test series will be the first fixtures for both West Indies & India in the new 2023-2025 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be at Windsor Park, Dominica from 12-16 July which will be followed by the historic second Test on 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad – marking the 100th Test match between West Indies and India.

Tickets are available online in advance from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, at Ticket.Windiescricket.com. Fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount compared to the venue box office prices, with tickets ranging from the most premium seats with the best and shaded views in each stadium through to affordable Standard seats or Mounds/Grounds entry.

SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain)

Alick Athanaze

Jermaine Blackwood

Nkrumah Bonner

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva

Shannon Gabriel

Kavem Hodge

Akeem Jordan

Jair McAllister

Kirk McKenzie

Marquino Mindley

Anderson Phillip

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Jomel Warrican

TEST MATCH SCHEDULE:

Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Matches (start at 10am local time, (9am Jamaica time))

12-16 July: 1st Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Cycle Pure Agarbathi Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

3 comments