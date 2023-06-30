Drafted and overseas players confirmed for WCPL

Fri, Jun 30, '23

 

Caribbean Premier League

The squads for the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) have been announced with all local and overseas players for the 2023 tournament now confirmed. The Massy WCPL gets underway in Barbados on 31 August with the final taking place in Trinidad on 10 September. 

The star-studded squads feature the best players from across the Caribbean, including Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor. There will also be overseas players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and India with some of the best international cricketers appearing in an expanded Massy WCPL. 

New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 Massy WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail will also be at the 2023 event. 



Shreyanka Patil becomes the first Indian to play at the WCPL with Ireland players Orla Prendergast and Gaby Lewis rounding out the overseas players list.

BARBADOS 

ROYALS

GUYANA 

AMAZON WARRIORS

TRINBAGO

KNIGHT RIDERS

HAYLEY MATTHEWS 

STAFANIE TAYLOR

DEANDRA DOTTIN

AFY FLETCHER

KARISHMA RAMHARACK

SHAMILLIA CONNELL

AALIYAH ALLEYNE

NATASHA MCCLEAN

ANISA MOHAMMAD

CHINELLE HENRY

SHERMAINE CAMPBELLE

KYCIA KNIGHT

RASHADA WILLIAMS

SHAKIBA GAJNABI

KYSHONA KNIGHT

JANNILLEA GLASGOW

SHEKERA SELMAN

BRITNEY COOPER

CHEDEAN NATION

SHENETA GRIMMOND

ZAIDA JAMES

VANESSA WATTS

KAYSIA SCHULTZ

LEE-ANN KIRBY

QIANA JOSEPH

CHERRY-ANN FRASER

CARENA NOEL

TRISHAN HOLDER

ASHMINI MUNISAR

SAMARA RAMNATH

JAHZARA CLAXTON

DJENABA JOSEPH

SHUNELLE SAWH

MARIZANNE KAPP

SOPHIE DEVINE

ORLA PRENDERGAST

LAURA HARRIS

SUZIE BATES

DANE VAN NIEKERK

GABY LEWIS

SHABNIM ISMAIL

MIGNON DU PREEZ

AMANDA JANE WELLINGTON

SHREYANKA PATIL

FRAN JONAS

