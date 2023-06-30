Drafted and overseas players confirmed for WCPL

The squads for the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) have been announced with all local and overseas players for the 2023 tournament now confirmed. The Massy WCPL gets underway in Barbados on 31 August with the final taking place in Trinidad on 10 September.

The star-studded squads feature the best players from across the Caribbean, including Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor. There will also be overseas players from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and India with some of the best international cricketers appearing in an expanded Massy WCPL.

New Zealanders Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Fran Jonas will be playing at the 2023 Massy WCPL. They will be joined by Australians Laura Harris and Amanda-Jade Wellington. South Africans Dane van Niekerk, Mignon de Preez and Shabnim Ismail will also be at the 2023 event.