West Indies Rising Stars Womens Under 19 Championship bowls off in Trinidad

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The region’s best Under-19 women’s cricketers will assemble in Trinidad for the second annual Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Women's Under-19 Championship, from 4 to 12 July.

The competition will witness six teams Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, and Windward Islands in 30-over matches, which will be played at the National Cricket Centre (NCC), UWI Sports & Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC), and Gilbert Park Cricket Ground (GPCG).

This tournament serves as a pivotal platform for showcasing and identifying talent, facilitating their progression. CWI’s strategic plan has committed resources into developing the women’s cricket at every level. This tournament therefore plays a vital role in the strategy to develop the talent pool and produce the next generation of West Indies Women’s players.

CWI’s Talent Pathway Manager Steve Liburd said: “This tournament is vital for the growth of women’s cricket in the region, and we are preparing for our regional youth tournaments to be consistent to the pathway system we have for men’s cricket over the next few years. This year’s tournament is key because we have to identify the next group of players who will make up the squad for the next ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup and be the feeder group for the new Women’s Academy that will lead into the West Indies senior women’s team.”

The tournament will see three matches each day starting at 10am (9am Jamaica Time). LIVE ball-by-ball scoring of each match will be available on the www.windiescricket.com match centre.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Tuesday 4 July

Windward Islands vs Guyana – GPCG

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – UWI SPEC

Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados – NCC

Thursday 6 July

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago – GPCG

Guyana vs Barbados – UWI SPEC

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – NCC

Sunday 9 July

Trinidad & Tobago vs Windward Islands – GPCG

Jamaica vs Barbados – UWI SPEC

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – NCC

Tuesday 11 July

Jamaica vs Guyana – GPCG

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago – UWI SPEC

Barbados vs Windward Islands – NCC

Thursday 13 July

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – GPCG

Trinidad & Tobago vs Guyana – UWI SPEC

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – NCC

Saturday 15 July

5th and 6th play-off – GPCG

3rd and 4th play off – NCC

FINAL - UWI SPEC

