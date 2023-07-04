Brathwaite: Test eager to return after long lay-off

Incumbent West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite said his side was eager to return to action after a four-month layoff.

Brathwaite and company will start the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with two Tests against India, beginning on July 12 in Dominica and July 20 in Trinidad.

He and many of the other Test team hopefuls are currently attending a training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua to prepare for the series, which also features the 100th Test between the two sides.

“It’s important to start well,” Brathwaite said in an interview with CWI Media. “We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it.

