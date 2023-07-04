Windies success will lie in practice

There’s no point in crying over spilt milk. The exercise now is to analyse and evaluate the reason for the cricketers of the West Indies’ poor performances and to rescue West Indians from further disgrace.

The administration, which includes the coaches and the captain, is as much at a loss as the fed-up fan who is quite angry at the bad cricket being played by a group of small islands that conquered the world with their rise to the top, playing scintillating cricket and becoming very popular wherever the game is played.

The question now remains, why was the milk spilt?

There are many explanations, factors and excuses but it boils down to one reason and one alone, and that is a lack of practice, driven by indiscipline from all concerned.

One could have noticed the wobbling of the virtues that make a team successful. Those in charge never detected the small cracks appearing in its body. They did not know enough cricket to understand.

Success is based on being better than one’s opponent.

Read more at Newsday

4 comments