What more I have to do?: Permaul extremely disappointed by India Test match snub

The leading wicket-taker in First-Class cricket in the Caribbean Veerasammy Permaul has been overlooked for the West Indies first Test of the two-match series against India, starting July 12 in Windsor Park, Dominica.

Cricket West Indies on Friday announced the squad selected by the Desmond Haynes-led panel, and left-arm spinner Permaul was a glaring omission.

The panel handed recalls to Bajan left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and Leeward Islands all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall.

Another left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie was unavailable for selection as he is undergoing rehabilitation from injury.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” 33-year-old Permaul told News Room Sport after being overlooked for the opening match of the series.

“I have been playing my heart out in regional cricket just to make it back to the top. I have been performing with ball and bat, and still, that isn’t enough.

