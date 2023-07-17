Brathwaite wants pace at the Oval in 2nd India Test

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is hoping for a greener, more pace-friendly pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad as the home team aim to bounce back in the second and final Test match against India on Thursday.

With Dominica’s spin-friendly pitch favouring the Indian squad – which was pivotal in their demolition of the maroon inside three days – Brathwaite is looking forward to better bowling conditions in Trinidad to amplify their chances of a possible series tie.

When asked about the pitch conditions working against the hosts, Brathwaite said, “I was obviously a bit surprised but I think we can’t control that. Unfortunately, India coming to a spinning pitch, and that’s all I can say about it.

“Hopefully in Trinidad, we can get a pitch with some grass and assistance to more pace-friendly than spin-friendly. But we got to wait and see what we get in Trinidad.”

