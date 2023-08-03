India captain bashes Cricket West Indies over travel delays

INDIA stand-in captain Hardik Pandya had some harsh words for Cricket West Indies (CWI), criticising the board’s travel arrangements. However, not only was the India team affected as West Indies players and commentators also had to endure a flight delay.

Pandya, who is filling in for captain Rohit Sharma, was speaking after the third One Day International between West Indies and India at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Tuesday.

India are in the Caribbean for two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

According to reports, India had a long wait at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad after the second Test match on their way to Barbados for the first ODI.

“I think it’s time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and ensure that when a team travels…we don’t ask for luxury, but need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, I really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket.”

