Amazon Warriors recruit Lance Klusener as Consultant Coach

Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise has announced its coaching contingent for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed Consultant Coach.

The 51-year-old expressed his excitement to join the franchise, noting that he has always been impressed with the Caribbean vibe generated during the ‘Biggest Party in Sport.’

Klusener said, “I’m looking forward to joining the Amazon Warriors! I’m ready for the challenge. I’m thankful for the opportunity to work with some of the best players from the Caribbean and worldwide.”

Klusener brings a wealth of experience with a successful coaching career in South Africa, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe.

Recently, Klusener has coached Durban Super Giants in the SA20 Tournament and Delhi for the Indian Premier League. Klusener is also the Cape Town Samp Army coach for the inaugural T10 Zim Afro League.

Read more at Newsroom

3 comments