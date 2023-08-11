The future of Guyanas cricket is definitely in good hands- U-13 coach Ameer Rahaman

Head Coach of the successful national Under-13 cricket team, Ameer Rahaman, is optimistic about the future of Guyana’s cricket after the national side trumped hosts Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in a rain-affected four-match, 40-over bilateral series.

The series, an initiative by the presidents of the two country boards- Bisssondyal Singh of Guyana and Azim Bassarath of Trinidad and Tobago- geared to give youngsters an opportunity to showcase their skills, was held from August 2-8.

Matches one and four were affected by rain and deemed no-results, with Guyana winning games two and three by three wickets and five runs respectively (see summarised scores below).

“For me, it is unbelievable,” Rahaman said of the talent within the Brandon Henry-led squad.

“What I can proudly say is that the future of Guyana’s cricket is in good hands.”

Read more at Newsroom

0 comments