Riley re-elected as president of the Barbados Cricket Association

Conde Riley will remain at the helm of the Barbados Cricket Association for another two years.

Riley was re-elected as president of the BCA just moments ago, narrowly edging challenger and vice-president Calvin Hope 75 to 72 in a keenly contested election.

Gregory Nicholls, the other nominee received 37 votes.

Reported by Barbados Today

19 comments