Sammy still hunting for 'wicket-taking' bowler to strengthen side

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States (CMC) — Head Coach Darren Sammy said West Indies are still lacking a genuine strike bowler, even in the wake of their triumph in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India.

West Indies dominated the Asian powerhouses to win the final T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium by eight wickets on Sunday and thus completed a 3-2 series win — their first over their rivals in seven years.

And while praising the strides made by the unit, Sammy said there are still improvements to be made in order to further enhance the quality of performances.

"I think we have the batting if we put our egos aside and play the situation, and have the best man in that situation representing the team as a batting group; I think we're ok," Sammy said.

"I still feel, for us, we're still searching for that wicket-taking bowler. We have Alzarri [Joseph], we have Akeal [Hosein] who gives us that control like we saw [on Sunday] in the power-play.

