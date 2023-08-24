TKR player profile: Sawh to learn from the best in WCPL

SHUNELLE Sawh, 19, has been rising quickly up the ranks in women's cricket and the teenager will be looking for more opportunities when the 2023 Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) begins. Sawh is one of the most promising stars in West Indies women's cricket and she will play for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

The WCPL will certainly be a learning experience for Sawh as she will rub shoulders with experienced women's cricketers such as TKR captain Deandra Dottin, one of the most dominant T20 players in women's cricket.

The South African pair of Mignon du Preez and Dane van Niekerk, along with West Indies players Anisa Mohammed and Kycia Knight are also in the squad.

