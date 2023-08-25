Tom Curran and Tim David amongst TKR replacements

Australian batter Tim David is amongst the replacement overseas players signed by the Trinbago Knight Riders for their 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League campaign. David replaces Rilee Rossouw who is no longer available for the 2023 season.

David has CPL experience having previous represented the Saint Lucia Kings at the tournament. He is however not available for the first six league games of the tournament, and will have a temporary replacement in the form of Irish international Lorcan Tucker, the wicket-keeper batter who has played more than 100 times for Ireland and has made more than 1500 runs in T20 cricket.

Also joining the Knight Riders is England international Tom Curran. He will be a temporary replacement for Noor Ahmad, who is no longer available for the 2023 season.

The Knight Riders have also confirmed that their final overseas spot will go to USA international Ali Khan who has been part of the franchise’s set up since 2017.

Full Knight Riders squad:



