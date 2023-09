Start times changed for Massy WCPL matches

The start times for the remaining Massy WCPL matches have been brought forward by 30 minutes. These revised start times will start from the match taking place on Saturday 2 September.



The revised start times for Massy WCPL matches will be as follows:

Date Teams Venue Sat 2 Sept, 3:30pm Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 Sept, 3:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 Sept, 2:30pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Wed 6 Sept, 2:30pm Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad Sat 9 Sept, 3:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Brian Lara, Trinidad Sun 10 Sept, 3:30pm WCPL Final - 1st place vs 2nd place Brian Lara, Trinidad

