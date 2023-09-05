TKR buzzing ahead of Guyana clash in CPL

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) men's coach Phil Simmons expects a competitive showdown against unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors today, but he is confident his team can pull of a victory in their first home game of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

TKR and Amazon Warriors will lock horns at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair at 7 pm. The franchises will battle for the entire day as the TKR women meet the Amazon Warriors women in the Massy Women's CPL at 2.30 pm at the same venue.

The TKR teams returned home on Monday to a welcome party by Carib at the Piarco International Airport.

Amazon Warriors are second in the standings with three wins and one no-result from four matches. After starting the tournament with a no-result and a loss, TKR have won three matches on the trot and sit third in the table. Both teams have seven points, but Amazon Warriors are ahead because of a better net run rate.

St Lucia Kings lead the standings, Barbados Royals are fourth, Jamaica Tallawahs fifth and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots sixth.

"TKR camp is fine. TKR camp has always been buzzing, even under all the rain in St Lucia we were still buzzing," Simmons said at a media conference at the Hyatt, Port of Spain on Monday. "Things are good, we are enjoying what we are doing...Winning comes from enjoyment, so we are enjoying what we are doing."

