Warriors finally weave complete bowling performance to keep final hopes alive

Tue, Sep 5, '23

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Caribbean Premier League

Spinners, attack!

When the Trinbago Knight Riders arrived in Trinidad for the first of their three home games, Deandra Dottin had already returned to retake the reins of the defending champions who were set to battle the Guyana Amazon Warriors. And despite a very wayward and expensive Marie Kelly 17-run fourth over, the home side were able to restrict the Warriors to their lowest powerplay score this season (44 for 1), thanks to a controlled opening spell from Shamilia Connell: 1 for 20 from her four overs.

The Knight Riders then, to good effect, unleashed their left-arm orthodox duo of Fran Jonas and Zaida James, keeping the right-handed Sophie Devine and Stafanie Taylor at bay outside the powerplay. For that reason, the Warriors were allowed just 25 runs between overs seven and ten. Yet, once Taylor, who was playing her most fluent knock of the tournament so far, and Devine were at the crease, an attack was pending.

The Warriors threatened a calculated acceleration after the drinks interval, prompting Dottin to reintroduce Anisa Mohammed into the attack. After being lofted down the ground for a four by Devine, the experienced Mohammed then dragged her length back to the Kiwi who had ideas of replicating the shot the following ball, only to be caught for a 39-ball 48.

The sequence of events that led to the dismissal of Shemaine Campbelle was similar to that of Devine, and after skipping down the wicket to Mohammed for a boundary, Campbelle 7 (10) was bowled the following delivery with the ball keeping low at the end of the 15th. The surface also acted up for the wicket of Taylor 32 (29), whose only aim, at the start of the 16th was to keep out a low delivery from Kelly, but the Warriors skipper only managed to provide a catch to midwicket. Taylor's demise was only the beginning, beginning of the Warriors' collapse, that is. The Guyana side could only muster 26 runs in their last five overs due to the brilliance of Mohammed and the redemption of Kelly who were backed up expertly in the field, dismissing the Warriors for 132 inside 20 overs.

