Warriors finally weave complete bowling performance to keep final hopes alive

by KRISSANIA YOUNG

Spinners, attack!

When the Trinbago Knight Riders arrived in Trinidad for the first of their three home games, Deandra Dottin had already returned to retake the reins of the defending champions who were set to battle the Guyana Amazon Warriors. And despite a very wayward and expensive Marie Kelly 17-run fourth over, the home side were able to restrict the Warriors to their lowest powerplay score this season (44 for 1), thanks to a controlled opening spell from Shamilia Connell: 1 for 20 from her four overs.

The Knight Riders then, to good effect, unleashed their left-arm orthodox duo of Fran Jonas and Zaida James, keeping the right-handed Sophie Devine and Stafanie Taylor at bay outside the powerplay. For that reason, the Warriors were allowed just 25 runs between overs seven and ten. Yet, once Taylor, who was playing her most fluent knock of the tournament so far, and Devine were at the crease, an attack was pending.

The Warriors threatened a calculated acceleration after the drinks interval, prompting Dottin to reintroduce Anisa Mohammed into the attack. After being lofted down the ground for a four by Devine, the experienced Mohammed then dragged her length back to the Kiwi who had ideas of replicating the shot the following ball, only to be caught for a 39-ball 48.