Missed chance to host T20 World Cup matches disappointing for Brand Jamaica

There is consternation in some quarters with news emerging that Jamaica will not feature at all in the region's hosting of the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup.

On Tuesday, Johnny Grave, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief executive officer, said that, while seven nations from the Caribbean submitted hosting bids, Jamaica was not among them.

"Jamaica didn't bid to host matches," Grave said in response to a text message query.

The CWI chief executive did not name host countries nor cities, but told the Jamaica Observer that "The ICC are hoping to announce the venues this month."

When contacted, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) CEO Courtney Francis said the local body had done its part.

Chris Dehring, who was chief executive officer of the 2007 50-over Cricket World Cup staged in the Caribbean, rued the missed opportunity.

"It is majorly disappointing on several levels that Jamaica is not one of the venues for next year's T20 World Cup," he said.

3 comments