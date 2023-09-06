Former Windies batsman Peter Lashley dies

FORMER WEST Indies batsman Peter Lashley died in Barbados on Monday, following a long illness.

The 86-year-old Barbadian played four Tests for West Indies from 1960 to 1966, scoring 159 runs at an average of 22.

Most significantly, he made his debut in the historic Tied Test against Australia at Brisbane, in a squad led by the peerless Sir Frank Worrell, and including the likes of Sir Garry Sobers – Barbados’ most iconic national hero.

A left-hander, Lashley played two Tests on that tour but did not feature again until five years later when he turned out in another two Tests on the 1966 tour of England.

