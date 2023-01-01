Pooran perfection lights up Queen's Park Oval

Trinbago Knight Riders 208/6 (Pooran 102, Russell 39,; Holder 2/39, Ahmad 1/27) beat Barbados Royals 166/7 (Mayers 70, Evans 20, van der Merwe 20; Salamkheil 2/18, Hosein 2/21) by 42 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders earned a valuable win as they defeated Barbados Royals by 42 runs in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field first, however, Nicholas Pooran would score a fantastic century as the Knight Riders posted a sizeable total of 208/6 after 20 overs.

The Royals were unable to chase down that total despite a valiant 70 from Kyle Mayers, as the spin bowling of Waqar Salamkheil and Akeal Hosein played a crucial role in restricting the Royals to 166/7 after 20 overs.

Opener Mark Deyal went early in the Knight Riders innings to a superb Roelof van der Merwe catch on the boundary, however Nicholas Pooran and Martin Guptill would rebuild with a steady partnership of 56 before Guptill lost his wicket, and two balls later, for the second evening in a row, captain Kieron Pollard was run out.

At 106-4 the Knight Riders were in a precarious position, however, Pooran and Andre Russell would create fireworks in front of a packed home crowd, launching sixes and combining for an 82 run partnership off just 36 balls. Pooran would go on to score a brilliant century, his second at the CPL, as the Knight Riders ended on 208/6 after 20 overs.

Barbados Royals suffered a major setback early in their chase as Akeal Hosein would grab the wicket of Rahkeem Cornwall in the third over. Despite a disciplined bowling performance from the Knight Riders led by Akeal Hosein and Waqar Salamkheil, Kyle Mayers would continue to score runs and eventually reached his half century. Mayers was dismissed for 70 from an Ali Khan delivery, and after that the run rate would prove to be too much for the Royals, as they finished on 166/7, losing the contest by 42 runs.

The win means Trinbago Knight Riders now have 9 points as they look to qualify for the play-off leg of the 2023 Republic Bank CPL.

