Stakeholders lambast J'can Government's failure to bid for T20 World Cup matches

As the cricketing fraternity in Jamaica continues to reel from news that the Government did not bid for any match in the region's hosting of the 2024 Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, one stakeholder has described the seeming indifference as "anti-cricket".

The tournament, scheduled for next June, is to be co-hosted by Cricket West Indies and United States Cricket.

Dr Akshai Mansingh, the dean of the Faculty of Sport at The University of the West Indies, said that by not bidding as a host venue, the Jamaican Government has shunned opportunities to boost the economy, upgrade infrastructure and further showcase the country as a tourist destination.

"We've turned our back to all of that, either because we don't have the foresight for planning, or we don't see this as a priority, or it's the anti-cricket direction we seem to be taking in Jamaica, whereby Jamaican cricket is being ignored, by and large," he told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

