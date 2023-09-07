Kalupahana hundred puts WI U19s under pressure

WEST INDIES Under-19s were left facing a tall order after Dinura Kalupahana struck a composed hundred to put them under pressure on the second day of the opening Youth ‘Test’ yesterday.

Replying to the hosts’ 432 for eight declared, West Indies Under-19s finished on 27 for one in their first innings, still 405 runs behind heading into the penultimate day at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Already facing a massive total, the tourists were further set back when they lost Adrian Weir with the close approaching, the right-hander bowled by 17-year-old off-spinner ihas Thewmika after belting two fours and a six in a run-a-ball 15.

Joshua Dorne was unbeaten on six along with opener Stephen Pascal on five.

