Assorted Bimbits from CPLs return to the Mecca!

As part of its product line, the famous Canadian coffee company Tim Hortons also sells donuts, including a very popular variety known as ‘Timbits’; mini round donuts that are usually sold by the dozen.

The Caribbean Premier League’s August 31 – September 3 return to Barbados’ Kensington Oval, regarded universally as the Mecca of West Indies cricket, can now therefore, be said to have provided an assortment of ‘Bimbits’.

The Barbados Royals played its four home matches against the Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Kings, and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during its homestead. While the Royals won two and lost two of those matches, all four matches provided highlights for those present in the stands and those who watched at home on television.

One of the most impressive factors was the outstanding crowd support the Royals received from the thousands who poured into Kensington to witness the matches. The Greenidge and Haynes Stand was almost completely jam-packed for all four match days with supporters who noisily cheered every four and six that was struck by the Royals’ batters and each wicket taken by its bowlers.

Read more at Barbados Today

1 comments