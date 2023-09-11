Protect Jamaicas cricket legacy  WIPA boss

FORMER WEST Indies and Jamaica player Wavell Hinds is hoping that all is not lost, as news recently came to the fore that Jamaica was not among the seven nations from the Caribbean to have submitted hosting bids for the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

Following widespread condemnation, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, on Wednesday, said the Government is still considering a bid to host matches.

Minister Grange said while the Government sees the benefit of hosting T20 World Cup games, it has to match that against the “tremendous cost” involved.

She said it’s estimated to cost more than $450 million to bid and host a few games, including infrastructure upgrades to match and practice venues.

