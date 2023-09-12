Jamaican Gov't had no intention to bid for T20 World Cup games, says JCA VP

Up to late Monday there was no update from the Government, but all indications are that Jamaica will not host games at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 (T20) World Cup set for the Caribbean and the United States next year.

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) Vice-President Dr Donovan Bennett confirmed that the country was not among the host venues and said he believes the Government had no intention to bid despite making statements to the contrary last week.

"Jamaica is not one of them [the venues] because no bid was received from Jamaica," he told the Jamaica Observer when contacted Monday afternoon.

"It's quite obvious that the Government had no intention of bidding because this thing has been going on for about 10 or 12 weeks. [There has been] nothing at all, no response from the Government," Bennett said.

