Taylor rues missed chances in Massy Women's CPLT20 final

Guyana Amazon Warriors women’s captain Stafanie Taylor applauded her team’s fighting spirit in Sunday’s Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League T20 final, but rued their squandered opportunities, which inevitably cost them the 2023 title at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Looking back on the final, Taylor said there were key moments in the game when they should have been at their best, but weren’t.

Asked if her bowlers may have been a bit too expensive, the Jamaican skipper agreed.

“I feel like probably 20 runs (were given away), maybe in boundaries, and yes, our fielding probably didn’t help. We thought probably we gave away just too many boundaries.

“Even when you look at (our) first two games against Barbados, there wasn’t much of a difference. When we spoke, we talked about how they actually got away from us, and it’s the same thing, bowling too many boundary balls and not executing our plans.”

