Common sense before book sense - Pollard questions rules again

After 11 consecutive overs of spin, and 14 overall, Trinbago Knight Riders still found themselves behind the over-rate in their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night.

As such, the home side were penalised with additional fielding restrictions in the final two overs when they bowled and while it did little to dampen the mood of the capacity crowd, it didn’t sit well with skipper Kieron Pollard.

Pollard would have already voiced his opinions on the new over-rate rules after receiving the first “red card” issued for a slow over-rate in their six-wicket victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Warner Park earlier in the tournament.

“For me, the disappointing part was bowling 14 overs of spin in a cricket match (and still be penalised for a slow over-rate). One thing I’ve learned from the old people saying in Trinidad and Tobago is that common sense was made before book sense, and the logic of this rule makes me wonder how we are actually going to go forward with it,” said Pollard.

