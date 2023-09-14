Amazon Warriors cruise into Qualifier

Guyana Amazon Warriors 155/3 (Ayub 85, Nandu 37; Springer 1/23, Irshad 1/27) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 152/5 (King 52, Allen 21; Pretorius 2/33, Shepherd 1/19 Tahir 1/19) by 7 wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors extended their unbeaten run in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and ensured a spot in Qualifier 1 with a seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence.

The Warriors won the toss and chose to field first, despite a strong start by opener Brandon King, the Jamaica Tallawahs were unable to score runs fluently as they were restricted to 152/5 after 20 overs.

The home side got off to a dream start in their chase, as openers Saim Ayub and Matthew Nandu would share a 112-run partnership to put the side in firm control. Ayub would go on to score a brilliant 85 to help take the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a comfortable win.

Jamaica Tallawahs had lost Alex Hales early on in their innings, bowled by Romario Shepherd, but Brandon King would play some exquisite shots as he reached his half-century from 29 balls.

However, Guyana Amazon Warriors would counter, as Gudakesh Motie got the key wicket of King, and that slowed down the runs, as Jamaica Tallawahs were unable to find the boundary for six consecutive middle overs. South African duo Dwaine Pretorius and Imran Tahir were key for the Warriors with the ball as Jamaica Tallawahs finished on 152/5 after 20 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors handed Matthew Nandu a CPL debut, and alongside Saim Ayub, they forged an opening partnership that swung the game firmly in the Warrior’s favour. Ayub would reach his half-century from 34 balls; his third consecutive CPL half-century. Chris Green would get the wicket of Matthew Nandu in the 13th over, but Ayub would continue to dazzle, scoring 85 runs and taking the side to the brink of a win before losing his wicket. Shai Hope and Odean Smith would eventually see Guyana Amazon Warriors over the line.

Guyana Amazon Warriors return to CPL action tomorrow evening where they will be taking on the Saint Lucia Kings.

1 comments