Johnson hits century as Windies U19s flounder

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Left-hander Jordan Johnson struck a remarkable third hundred of the tour to keep West Indies Under-19s afloat but Sri Lanka Under-19s remained favourites to win the decisive second Youth "Test" here Wednesday.

Trailing by a massive 199 runs in the first innings after dismissing Sri Lanka U19s for 326, the visitors ended day two on 251 for eight in their second innings — a lead of only 52 runs — thanks to Jordan's brilliant unbeaten 133.

Openers Steve Wedderburn (37) and Stephan Pascal (25) both again got starts but failed to capitalise as West Indies U19s slumped from a promising position of 237 for four, losing four quick wickets for 14 runs in the space of 33 deliveries.

Entering at number three after Pascal was caught at the wicket off left-arm spinner Kaveesha Piyumal (2-55) after striking four fours in a breezy 30-ball knock, Johnson set about controlling the innings for his side.

