Veteran Coach Corke says sensational Johnson ready for senior ranks

Veteran cricket Coach Terrence Corke says West Indies Under-19 batting standout Jordan Johnson has shown he is ready to feature in the regional first-class tournament.

Though the Windies Under-19s lost 0-1 to hosts Sri Lanka in the two-match Youth Tests, the left-handed Johnson was awarded player of the series after plundering 358 runs in three innings.

The 18-year-old Jamaican scored 149 in his single outing in the drawn first Test, followed by knocks of 52 and 157 not out as West Indies lost the second match by seven wickets in Dambulla on Thursday.

Prior to the Youth Tests, the free-scoring Johnson had scores of 18, 105, and 14 in the three-match one-day series, which Sri Lanka won 2-1.

"Jordan is the best age-group cricketer in the region, in the whole West Indies," Corke told the Jamaica Observer.

"He's such an excellent player, has all the shots in his repertoire, runs well between the wickets. He's just a fantastic young player.

