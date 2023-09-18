TKR skipper optimistic despite loss to Guyana

Guyana Amazon Warriors beat an under-strength Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) by six wickets on Saturday in a match between the two favourites in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

It was Guyana's second win over TKR this season and their final meeting ahead of Wednesday's playoff clash between the same teams.

Guyana and TKR had already secured the top two spots in the standings but Saturday's victory ensured Guyana would finish as the number-one seed. The winner on Wednesday will advance to Sunday's final while the loser will have another chance of reaching the final on Friday against the winner of the eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.

According to who you ask, the importance of Saturday's result would change.

The partisan fans at the Providence Stadium were eager to get another win against TKR, and Guyana showed their hand early with a full-strength team. The hosts were coming off their first defeat of the CPL against St Lucia Kings on Thursday and would not have wanted to head into the playoffs on a two-match skid.

On the flip side, TKR made wholesale changes resting regular starters such as Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan and Waqar Salamkheil.

TKR captain Kieron Pollard commented on his team's changes.

"I thought what we did in terms of resting players was good for us, because I think Guyana played their full-strength team and now they're minus one with Keemo Paul (getting injured)," Pollard said at the post-match presentation. "He has been an integral part of their team as well."

