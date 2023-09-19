Tallawahs captain banking on momentum in CPL eliminator

The Jamaica Tallawahs will square off with the St Lucia Kings in today’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Eliminator, which is set to bowl off at 6 p.m. Jamaica time at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Captain Imad Wasim has made it clear that momentum will be key, as the Tallawahs sealed the last qualifying place following an impressive 122-run win over the Kings in their must-win final preliminary round fixture on Sunday.

The defending champions will have it all to do again against the Kings, if they are to extend their stay in the competition, and the Pakistani who took over the captaincy from Brandon King says it’s make-or-break time in the play-offs and his team will be on a high heading into today’s fixture.

“Now it’s the play-off and you never know what’s going to happen in the play-offs. I think last year was the same, we got the momentum right at the end and we kept it through. In cricket, momentum is very important, especially in league cricket,” said Wasim.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments