New York, Dallas and Florida to host USA leg of 2024 T20 World Cup

The USA leg of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be hosted in New York, Texas and Florida, following inspections that were conducted earlier this year, the ICC has announced.

While Grand Prairie (in Dallas, Texas) and Broward County (Lauderhill, Florida) already have existing infrastructure to host games, the ICC will increase the stadium capacity at both venues.

As for Nassau County in New York, the ICC has said that an agreement has been reached to construct a 34,000-seat modular stadium.

Morrisville in North Carolina – which also hosted Major League Cricket games alongside Grand Prairie – was not selected after making the initial shortlist.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to use modular stadium technology to present world-class cricket in a location that has not previously hosted an ICC global event giving USA cricket fans the chance to watch the world’s best on their doorstep,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.

