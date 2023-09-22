The CG United Super50 Cup 2023 to start on 17 October with new eight-team league format

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the match schedule and venues for the CG United Super50 Cup 2023. The region’s premier List A 50-over tournament will bowl off on Tuesday, 17 October and conclude on Saturday 11 November in Trinidad with a new eight-team league format followed by Semi-Finals and Finals to determine the Champions.

The event will feature 31 matches to be played at three venues: the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Queen’s Park Oval (QPO) and the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Grounds of the University of the West Indies Sport and Physical Education Centre (UWI SPEC) at the St. Augustine Campus. All 13 matches at the Brian Lara Academy, including the semi-finals and final, will be televised live on ESPN Caribbean, with 12 of those matches being day/night game.

This year’s CG United Super50 Cup will feature a new eight-team league with each of the teams facing each other once. The top four in the league will qualify for the “final four”. First place will play fourth place, with second place playing third place in the two semi-finals which are slated for BLCA on Wednesday, 8 November and Thursday, 9 November. The final will be at the same venue on Saturday, 11 November, where the winners will be become CG United Super50 Cup Champions and lift the Sir Clive Lloyd Trophy.

The West Indies Academy and Combined Campuses & Colleges (CCC) will again join the traditional six franchises – defending champions Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, Guyana Harpy Eagles, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Home side Trinidad & Tobago Red Force open this year’s tournament when they take on the CCC at the Queen’s Park Oval on 17 October at 9am. Later on that day the Guyana Harpy Eagles face Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA at 1pm in the first televised contest.

Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said: “This is a crucial stage in our planning as we look to build towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. We see the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup as the perfect platform to establish and incentivize a West Indies brand of play in the 50-over format, and for the emergence of new talent. The introduction of the round robin format will provide players with more ‘playing time’ in the middle as well as a balanced way of gauging individual and team performances. We are pleased to again have CCC and the West Indies Academy participating at the senior level as they join the other six franchise teams as we look to widen the pool of players.”

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “The move to an eight-team league in the CG United Super50 Cup provides fans with an exciting tournament schedule with 31 matches scheduled in 26 days. Every game will be available from first ball to last either live on ESPN Caribbean or streamed live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. The new windiescricket.com Live Match Centre will also give fans full match analysis plus live ball-by-ball scoring and commentary for all 31 matches giving the widest access and coverage to the CG United Super50 Cup than ever before. We again welcome and thank our title sponsor and CWI Official insurance partners CG United for their fifth consecutive year of support which provides significant investment in cricket throughout the West Indies.”

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

Venues: Queen’s Park Oval (QPO); Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA); UWI SPEC

Matches in bold are televised matches, exclusively live on ESPN Caribbean.

All other matches streamed live on the Windiescricket YouTube channel.

17 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs CCC at QPO – 9am

17 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA – 1pm

18 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Jamaica Scorpions at BLCA – 1pm

19 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at QPO – 9am

19 October: CCC vs West Indies Academy at BLCA – 1pm

20 October: Barbados Pride vs Jamaica Scorpions at UWI SPEC – 9am

21 October: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy at QPO – 9am

21 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA – 1pm

22 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am

23 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO – 9am

23 October: Barbados Pride vs West Indies Academy at UWI SPEC – 9am

25 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride at BLCA - 9am

25 October: West Indies Academy vs Jamaica Scorpions at QPO – 9am

25 October: Guyana Harpy Eagles vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am

26 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at BLCA – 1pm

27 October: Jamaica Scorpions vs CCC at UWI SPEC – 9am

28 October: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs West Indies Academy at QPO – 9am

29 October: Barbados Pride vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC – 9am

29 October: Jamaica Scorpions vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at BLCA – 1pm

31 October: Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO – 9am

31 October: CCC vs Barbados Pride at UWI SPEC – 9am

1 November: West Indies Academy vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at UWI SPEC – 9am

2 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions at QPO – 9am

2 November: Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Barbados Pride at BLCA – 1pm

3 November: West Indies Academy vs Windward Islands Volcanoes at UWI SPEC – 9am

4 November: CCC vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes at QPO – 9am

4 November: Jamaica Scorpions vs Guyana Harpy Eagles at BLCA – 1pm

5 November: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force vs Barbados Pride at BLCA – 1pm

8 November: Semi-Final 1 at BLCA – 1pm

9 November: Semi-Final 2 at BLCA – 1pm

11 November: Final at BLCA – 1pm

