Jamaica prioritizes cricket development over hosting 2024 ICC T20 World Cup matches

Jamaica's government has announced its reasons behind the decision not to bid for hosting rights in the upcoming 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, opting instead to invest JMD$100 million into the development of cricket in the country. The decision comes after a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis and consultations with stakeholders, according to a statement by Jamaica's Sports Minister, Olivia Grange.

The 2024 ICC T20 World Cup is set to be hosted by the United States and seven Caribbean countries, including St Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana, with the final slated to take place at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. This prestigious cricketing event set to bowl off on June 4 and conclude on June 30, has generated significant interest and excitement among cricket enthusiasts across the region and the globe.

In a statement, Minister Grange explained the rationale behind the decision: "We had been considering the cost and source of funding of nearly half a billion dollars to host a few games in Jamaica. In our cost/benefit analysis with stakeholders, we also considered the economic, social, and development impact, including the potential tourism-related impact and attendant industry benefits using year-over-year economic modeling, reconciled against current tourism performance."

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments