CWI boss champions economic impact of next years World Cup

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr Kishore Shallow has described next year’s arrival of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as “exciting times”, and anticipates positive economic spin-offs for the region.

The Caribbean is poised to host the global showpiece from June 4-30, with matches being played across seven host venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and St Lucia.

The upcoming edition will be the largest ever, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) expanding the complement of teams to 20.

“[These are] exciting times. It’s a great opportunity for the region,” Shallow said.

“Just to put this into perspective: the last World Cup in Australia, you had like 1,500 jobs being created, over US$365 million in terms of economic impact. This is what this means to the region.

