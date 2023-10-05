Umpires sidestepping regional crickets decline

DESPITE HAVING to watch the ongoing men’s 50-over World Cup from the comfort of homes, the Caribbean still has reason to smile as the pair of Joel Wilson Sir Richie Richardson will be among the group of officials overseeing duties in the tournament and are ranked among the best in the world.

Wilson, long since considered one of the best umpires in the world, will stand in games played in Trinidad and Tobago while Richardson will be match referee in Antigua and Barbuda.

Jamaica-born umpire Chris Taylor hailed the appointment of the pair and believes it should be a proud moment for West Indian umpiring.

“It’s a great moment for West Indies umpiring. Joel at another International tournament is no surprise as he’s one of the 12 elite umpires and also Sir Richie Richardson being one of the elite match referees as well. It was expected, but we must be proud to have two representatives. It is a big deal for West Indies umpiring,” said Taylor.

