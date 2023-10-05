Jamaica not seeing economic value of CPL- Operations Director Michael Hall

Operations Director of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Michael Hall has outlined the reason behind Jamaica not being a host nation over the last few years of the League, highlighting a lack of economic value, cited by authorities there, as the reason.

Hall, speaking on the Mason and Guest radio show in Barbados, pointed out that Jamaican authorities have “rebuffed all advances by both the League and the franchise” to have matches on the island.

“Jamaica has not been a host for the Caribbean Premier League in the last two years. 2020 was obviously not possible- it was the pandemic year- when we played it in Trinidad. In 2021, while the pandemic lingered, we played it entirely in St. Kitts,” Hall explained.

“But they (Jamaica) did not meet the criteria to host games in 2022, nor did they do so in 2023…and they have rebuffed all advances by both the League and the franchise on the basis that they’re not seeing the economic value that the CPL brings, in spite of all of the data that’s being presented to them.”

