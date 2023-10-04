CWI addresses concerns raised by Guyana Cricket Board regarding Election

Cricket West Indies (CWI) acknowledges the receipt of a letter from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) dated October 04, 2023, expressing concerns about the validity of the election for the post of Vice President held during the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2023.

The Board is confident that the election process was fair and transparent, and was conducted with due regard for the rights, views and opinions of all shareholders of CWI Inc. Such was the case, that at the conclusion of the election process the elected Vice President received congratulations and commitment of full support from ALL shareholder members.

The Board of Cricket West Indies has thoroughly examined the matters raised by the Guyana Cricket Board and wishes to assure all stakeholders that the election for the post of Vice President was conducted in accordance with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the organisation. CWI recognizes the importance of transparency and fairness in all its operations, including elections, and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity.

Notwithstanding, the Board continues to engage with the GCB, seeking an amicable resolution to the matter. CWI values its relationship with all member boards and emphasizes the need for unity among the shareholders and by extension the cricketing community.

The Board implores the members of the GCB to put the interests of cricket above all else. CWI remains focused on its mission to promote and develop the sport in the region, and it is in the best interest of all parties to resolve this matter amicably and expediently.

4 comments