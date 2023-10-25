Matthews' brace helps Renegades to first win

MELBOURNE, Australia (CMC) — West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews failed with the bat but then picked up a brace of vital wickets as Melbourne Renegades posted their first win of the Women's Big Bash League with a dominant 81-run win over Adelaide Strikers on Monday.

The stylish right-hander managed only 12 but Courtney Webb top-scored with 49 not out from 34 balls, while Indian batting star Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with an unbeaten 43 from 33 deliveries, to propel Renegades up to 167 for three off their 20 overs.

In reply, Strikers were humbled for 86 in the 15th over, Matthews claiming two for 20 from her three overs to be one of four bowlers — Kaur (2-11), Ella Hayward (2-18), Georgia Wareham (2-23) — with two wickets.

Captain Tahlia McGrath led with 31 from 25 deliveries but Matthews knocked her over in the 12th over to trigger a terminal slide.

