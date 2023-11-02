Forde, Young star as WI Academy stun Harpy Eagles

WEST INDIES Academy pulled off yet another coup when they produced a composed all-round performance to thrash Guyana Harpy Eagles by 92 runs in the Regional Super50 Cup yesterday.

After recovering from 135 for seven in the 32nd over to post a competitive 263 all out off their allotted 50 overs, the Academy then mowed down favourites Harpy Eagles for a paltry 171 in the 36th over to march to their third win in six games and enhance their quest for a semi-final spot.

Matthew Forde, better known for his pace bowling, led the Academy’s courageous effort with the bat, top-scoring with 52 from 55 deliveries and the impressive Teddy Bishop extended his decent form with 48 from 46 balls, just falling short of his third 50 of the campaign.

Captain Nyeem Young chipped in with a breezy 42 from 44 balls while Joshua Bishop (33) and Kevin Wickham (32) lent support as the Academy dug deep to keep themselves in the game after off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (2-36), left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul (2-38), and Gudakesh Motie (2-39) and fast bowler Shamar Joseph (2-59) threatened to undermine the innings cheaply.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

3 comments