Greaves' unbeaten 95 leads Hurricanes to four-wicket win over Pride

Justin Greaves came up just five runs short of back-to-back hundreds to help the Leeward Islands Hurricanes move to the top of the CG United Super50 Cup points table with a four-wicket win over the Barbados Pride via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday.

A rain delay meant the game was reduced to 42 overs and the Pride took first strike after the Hurricanes won the toss.

The Bajans quickly found themselves 19-3 inside 5 overs, losing Kraigg Brathwaite (2), Zachary McCaskie (4) and Shamarh Brooks (5) in quick succession.

An 85-run fourth wicket stand between Captain Shai Hope and Roston Chase restored order to proceedings before Chase fell in the 22nd over for a 58-ball 45.

Hope went on to bring up his second fifty of the tournament before he fell soon after for 55 with the Pride on 138 in the 30th over.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments