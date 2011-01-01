Sunil Narine retires from international cricket

Sunil Narine has called time on his eight-year international career. He last played for West Indies in a T20I in August 2019.

"I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket," Narine wrote on Instagram. "Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies and to you I express my deepest gratitude."

Narine came into limelight in the now defunct Champions League T20 for Trinidad & Tobago in 2011 before making his international debut in an ODI in December later that year. He played 122 international matches, which included six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He helped West Indies to their first T20 World Cup title in 2012 - their first World Cup win across formats since 1979 - with nine wickets in the competition. He would go on to play just one more edition of the T20 World Cup, in 2014.

