Chanderpaul, Hetmyer take Harpy Eagles into semis

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shimron Hetmyer both struck form at the ideal time as Guyana Harpy Eagles thrashed Jamaica Scorpions by seven wickets in their final preliminary game of the Super50 Cup here Saturday to secure their spot in next week's semi-finals.

Needing nine points to overtake West Indies Academy for the final spot, Harpy Eagles bundled out the winless Scorpions for a paltry 181 to gain three valuable bonus points, before comfortably chasing down a revised target of 184 under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, after the game was reduced to 47 overs per side due to a length rain break.

Test star Chanderpaul, with a highest previous score of 30 in his last five innings, top-scored with 77 off 110 deliveries with eight fours while fellow left-hander Hetmyer, with just 83 runs from six innings in the tournament, punched an unbeaten 62 off 53 balls with five fours and two sixes.

"It's no secret that we've been struggling a bit with the bat," said Tevin Imlach, in his first game as captain.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments