JCA explains unusual selection process of Jamaica's Super50 squad

IN what may well have been an unprecedented move, the Jamaica Scorpions squad, which fell by the wayside at the ongoing Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super50 Cup, was not chosen by selectors formally appointed by the board of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA).

Chief executive officer of the JCA, Courtney Francis, told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday that the squad was selected by Head Coach Andre Richardson, Assistant Coach Nikita Miller and Captain Rovman Powell.

That trio also chose the much larger squad which played a series of trial matches in August and September.

That's because contracts for the Junior Bennett-led selection panel came to an end in June and were not immediately renewed, Francis said.

Bennett's panel included former Jamaica opener Delroy Morgan and respected Coach Burtram Barnes.

As explained by Francis, the unusual situation came about after CWI moved to change its annual contractual cycle for contracted players across the region from July 1-June 30, to October 1-September 30.

"This was in order to bring contracts in line with the CWI budget year," Francis explained.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

12 comments