Struggles continue for Matthews, Renegades in latest defeat

PERTH, Australia (CMC) - Hayley Matthews's poor form continued to reflect that of her Melbourne Renegades, the West Indies captain failing again in a seven-wicket defeat to Sydney Sixers here Sunday.

Renegades could only muster 104 all out with a ball to spare at the WACA Ground and Sixers chased down the small total with ease, getting over the line with nearly five overs to spare.

The 25-year-old Matthews scored heavily for West Indies in last month's Twenty20 series against Australia but has failed to recapture that form in the Women's Big Bash League.

On Sunday, she managed only five before becoming the first casualty of the innings in the second over, one of two wickets for new ball left-arm spinner Lindsey Smith (2-17).

Matthews now has 99 runs from seven outings in the tournament, averaging 14.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments