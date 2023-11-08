Lendl Simmons pleads for help to fix cricket ground

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons is pleading for assistance from the relevant authorities to repair the Crown Street Recreational Ground in Tacarigua.

Simmons comes from a cricket family as many of his family members are former West Indies players and some have coached at the highest level.

Lendl is a former T20 World Cup winner with the West Indies team and has won multiple titles with the Red Force.

Former West Indies player and coach Phil Simmons and former West Indies Under-19 player Keagan Simmons are both related to Lendl.

A media release by Lendl said, “The infrastructure at the ground has been severely neglected, which has resulted in the field being unfit for play. The ground has been called home by Cane Farm Sports Club who are participants of the TTCB Premiership II division.”

