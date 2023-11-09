Powered by fast bowler Terrance Hinds’ Man-of-the-Match four-wicket haul, Red Force routed Harpy Eagles for a woeful 105 in the 35th over at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with 30 from 52 deliveries while Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul got 22, but they were the only two to reach double figures, as Harpy Eagles plummeted to the lowest total of the campaign and their fourth lowest ever in the competition.

In pursuit of their paltry target, captain Darren Bravo extended his superb run of form with an unbeaten 53 off 73 deliveries with eight fours, as Red Force got over the line in the 28th over.

